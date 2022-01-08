Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.18. 8,853,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

