Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $151.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.77. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

