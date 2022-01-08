Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 998,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $769,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,769,795 shares of company stock worth $112,807,614. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after buying an additional 2,058,279 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,807 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

