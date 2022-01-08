Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $769,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,769,795 shares of company stock valued at $112,807,614. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 998,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

