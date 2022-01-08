Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) to announce sales of $354.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.27 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.04 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

LTH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 383,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

