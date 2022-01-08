Lightning eMotors, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 15.90. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.