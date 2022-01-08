Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. CIBC lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.08.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NYSE:LSPD opened at $36.44 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of -70.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.