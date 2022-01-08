Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 54,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 928,277 shares.The stock last traded at $38.43 and had previously closed at $39.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -70.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

