Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Get Limoneira alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.