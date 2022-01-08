Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.79.

Lincoln National stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Lincoln National by 84.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

