Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $134.05

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $134.05 and last traded at $136.75, with a volume of 73704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.82.

Several research firms have commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average of $157.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lindsay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lindsay by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

