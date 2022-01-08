Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives $6.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on LCTX shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

