Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $333.74 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.