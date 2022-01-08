LINK Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. LINK has a market capitalization of $854.54 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be bought for $143.00 or 0.00341120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00079329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.35 or 0.07352798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,950.44 or 1.00070613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00070768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006826 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.