Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LKREF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.28.
About Link Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.