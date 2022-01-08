Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKREF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

