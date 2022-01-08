Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of LTHM opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 26.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth about $153,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

