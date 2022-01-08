LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $68.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 12.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 4.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in LivePerson by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

