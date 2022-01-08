LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveVox Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based customer services and digital engagement tools. LiveVox Holdings Inc., formerly known as Crescent Acquisition Corp, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. Analysts predict that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

