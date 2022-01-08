LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in LKQ by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in LKQ by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

