LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.