Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.86) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 57.14 ($0.77).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 52.84 ($0.71) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.18 ($0.72). The stock has a market cap of £37.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.15.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,588.25).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

