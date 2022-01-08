loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of loanDepot in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LDI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

loanDepot stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

