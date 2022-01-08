Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.67 Billion

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce $17.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.45 billion and the highest is $17.81 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $17.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $66.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.74 billion to $67.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.14. 1,626,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,509. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.