Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.67 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce $17.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.45 billion and the highest is $17.81 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $17.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $66.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.74 billion to $67.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.99 billion to $66.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.14. 1,626,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,509. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

