Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 1,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 128,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITT. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,702,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.