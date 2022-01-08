Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Datto by 120.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Datto by 28.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datto in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Datto in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,821 shares of company stock worth $5,036,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

MSP stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.50, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

