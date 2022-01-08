Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.74.

NYSE SYK opened at $263.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.