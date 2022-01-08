Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $263.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

