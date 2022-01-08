Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,485 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

