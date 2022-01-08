Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $87.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Colon bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

