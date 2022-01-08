Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $1,515,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 91.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock worth $26,214,144 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $180.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.15. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 230.87 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

