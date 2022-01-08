Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $538.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.40. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

