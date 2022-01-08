Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $2.40 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after buying an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in XPeng by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in XPeng by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

