Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Saia by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $20,034,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Saia by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Saia by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

Saia stock opened at $282.78 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.16 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

