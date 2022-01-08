Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,356 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $202,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

