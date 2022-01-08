LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in December

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,534.0 days.

LPKFF stock remained flat at $$22.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG engages in the provision of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Development, Welding, Solar, and Other. The Electronics segment refers to the production systems for cutting print stencils, circuit boards, thin glass, and the etching of plastic circuit carriers.

