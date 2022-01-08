Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 37.00.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 43.26. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 10.02 and a 12-month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

