Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Down 36.7% in December

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the November 30th total of 49,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

LFT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 692,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,617 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 103,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

