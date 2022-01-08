Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in December

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

LMGDF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 14,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,983. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.