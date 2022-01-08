Luna Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $102.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Luna Coin has a total market cap of $14,300.08 and approximately $102.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00166844 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Luna Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

