Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in December

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the November 30th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LYSCF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,517. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Separately, raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

