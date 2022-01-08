MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Stock Price Up 14.3%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK)’s stock price rose 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 611,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 398,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, cobalt, copper, nickel, silica, and iron-oxide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario; and has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan Properties that covers an area of 18,340 hectares located near Sudbury, Ontario.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.