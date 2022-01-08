Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $211,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.