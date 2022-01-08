Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $37,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

