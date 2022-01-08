Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $42.94 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $42,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after buying an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,650,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $11,736,880. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $171.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

