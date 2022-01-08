Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $78,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

ZTS stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

