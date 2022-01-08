Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 461,564 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461,564 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $84,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,546,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,163,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 58,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 151,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $220.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

