Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,566,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 539,650 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.84% of Plains GP worth $38,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 57,875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

