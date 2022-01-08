MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 532,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGNX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 299,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,049. The firm has a market cap of $906.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

