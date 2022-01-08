MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Update

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 288,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,723. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 183.27 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.