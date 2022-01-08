MahaDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.21 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00013347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $17.21 million and $1.18 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00077890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.07 or 0.07627738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,924.35 or 1.00056722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007286 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

